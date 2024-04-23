NBA YoungBoy faces hearing next week after prescription fraud ring arrest in Utah

LOGAN, Utah — Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy will appear in court Monday amid attempts by Louisiana officials to rescind his release ahead of a trial on gun and weapons charges.

Kentrell Gaulden, 24, was arrested April 23 on 63 counts alleging he ran a prescription drug fraud ring in Utah, where he is being held on home detention. His lawyers had argued to a Louisiana federal judge that placing him in Utah would "keep YoungBoy out of trouble."

If a Utah judge releases Gaulden on the new charges, a federal judge wants him returned to Louisiana.

Utah law officers, one of whom identified Gaulden as a possible suspect due to his Louisiana accent, say Gaulden engaged in patterns of unlawful activity including posing as a doctor to obtain multiple doses of a codeine-laden cough suppressant.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Gaulden and several associates called in prescriptions for Promethazine with Codeine — a heavily abused cough suppressant — at multiple pharmacies. Deputies and federal agents who raided his home last week said they found several prescription bottles — including those with the fraudulent names he used.

Gaulden reportedly denied knowing anything about the fraudulent prescriptions but said a doctor in had prescribed him Promethazine.

The rapper was previously convicted for violent crimes including aggravated assault and simple battery. He remains in the Cache County Jail pending Monday's hearing.