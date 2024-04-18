NBA YoungBoy allegedly operated large-scale prescription fraud ring before arrest in Utah; motion filed to revoke release

BATON ROUGE - Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to send NBA Youngboy back to prison, citing accusations by Utah law officers that the Baton Rouge rapper led a large-scale prescription fraud drug ring while on house arrest.

Gaulden was arrested on Tuesday for a grand total of 63 counts comprised of identity fraud, forgery, and attempting to procure prescription drugs.

Thursday, a motion was filed to revoke his pre-trial release. The release had been signed into motion in 2021 and Gaulden has been out of jail since then. Following his Tuesday arrest, court officials in Baton Rouge motioned to revoke this release ahead of his July 2024 trial.

Court documents from the Cache County Sheriff's Office provided more details on Gaulden's arrest. Arrest paperwork alleges he was operating a large-scale prescription fraud ring.

In September, a pharmacy in Provo, Utah received a prescription order for a Bethel White. Pharmacists noticed the phone number provided for the physician did not match the actual physician's office listed on the order and called the doctor, who told them he did not have a patient named Bethel White and that this had "happened several times today."

Several more fraudulent prescriptions were placed in multiple pharmacies in the area, prompting an eventual investigation by the sheriff's office. Detectives were able to connect Gaulden to the ring, and one of the factors they used to identify him was his distinctive use of the word "axe" instead of "ask" as he posed as different people.

In one instance, while speaking to a detective investigating the case on the phone, Gaulden reportedly gave his name as "Gwendolyn Cox" and gave the spelling of the alias' last name as "W-H-I-T-E." "Gwendolyn Cox" told the detective that she had "axed" to be sent over to him. The detective also noted in the affidavit that while speaking to "Cox," it was "very clear" that a fake voice was being used.

Later the detective was speaking to Gaulden on the phone and noted the distinctive used of "axed" instead of "asked."

The affidavit also notes that "according to the FBI, Kentrell [Gaulden] is the known leader of a violent gang from the Louisiana area."

You can read the full descriptive affidavit here.