NBA, players agree to start season in late December

NEW ORLEANS - The NBA and the league players association have agreed to tip off the next basketball season before the end of the year.

The season, which usually begins in October, is now slated to begin Dec. 22. The change in schedules comes after the coronavirus pandemic cut the regular season short and pushed the 2020 NBA Finals into October this year.

The regular season will consist of 72-game schedules for each team.

The plan is currently pending approval from the league's Board of Governors.