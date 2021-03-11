National Weather Service to drop advisories by 2024

The National Weather Service has announced their decision to drop advisories and special weather statements to better communicate hazardous weather events to the public.



Watches and warnings will remain the same, but the wording for advisories/statements will be different. The National Weather Service says they plan on using "plain language" that will directly describe the weather hazards expected to take place.







The decision was made after years of research in weather communication and will help to simplify messaging to the general public.



This change is not expected to take place until at least 2024. Until then, Winter Weather Advisories, Small Craft Advisories, Areal Flood Advisories and Special Weather Statements will remain the same.









