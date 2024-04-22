National Championship coach Jay Clark stops by to talk title times

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark stopped by the WBRZ studios just days after his Tiger team won the school’s first ever national championship in the sport.

Clark and the Tigers took home the title in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday beating Cal, Utah and Florida for the programs first national title.

LSU was led by Haleigh Bryant on vault and Konnor McClain on beam as the Tigers navigated a couple of mistakes overcoming them with a huge finish on beam where they posted a near flawless final score of 49.7625.

LSU will celebrate the Tigers with a national championship parade and ceremony in the Maravich Center on Wednesday night at 630pm. Details on the parade route and timing are still being finalized.