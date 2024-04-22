55°
Latest Weather Blog
National Championship coach Jay Clark stops by to talk title times
BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark stopped by the WBRZ studios just days after his Tiger team won the school’s first ever national championship in the sport.
Clark and the Tigers took home the title in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday beating Cal, Utah and Florida for the programs first national title.
LSU was led by Haleigh Bryant on vault and Konnor McClain on beam as the Tigers navigated a couple of mistakes overcoming them with a huge finish on beam where they posted a near flawless final score of 49.7625.
Trending News
LSU will celebrate the Tigers with a national championship parade and ceremony in the Maravich Center on Wednesday night at 630pm. Details on the parade route and timing are still being finalized.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Two killed, one hurt in separate shootings nearly an hour apart
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs - From Floods to Festivals
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
Toddler dies after being hit by car along Wyoming Street on Sunday
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season