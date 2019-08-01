Narcotics agent hit by suspect in vehicle

BATON ROUGE - An undercover sheriff's deputy working a drug investigation was hit by a suspect in a vehicle and the deputy fired his weapon during the confrontation Tuesday afternoon, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office.

An EBRSO spokesperson said the incident happened near a convenience store on Boulevard de Province around 3 p.m. Authorities said the deputy had minor leg injuries and went to the hospital to have them checked out.

Sheriff's deputies say the suspect was arrested a short time later at the intersection of Coursey and Sherwood Forest. Deputies said they chased the vehicle down the interstate and through a school zone before stopping the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect, identified late Tuesday as Eddie Isadore, would be charged with attempted murder of a police officer as well as other crimes.