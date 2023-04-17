Latest Weather Blog
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
BATON ROUGE - The Raising Cane's River Center announced Monday they're taking submissions for a contest to name Baton Rouge's new hockey team.
Submissions will open Monday at www.raisingcanesrivercenter.com/brprohockey and will close by midnight April 30. There is no limit to the number of submissions per person, and all submissions will be considered by the team’s staff.
The official team name will be selected and announced in May, and the team will start playing in October as part of the Federal Prospect Hockey League.
"We are excited to bring hockey to Baton Rouge, and we believe that the community will
embrace our team with open arms," team owner Barry Soskin said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what our fans come up with, and we look forward to announcing our new team name in the coming weeks."
Read the full announcement here.
