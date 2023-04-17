75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here

1 hour 33 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, April 17 2023 Apr 17, 2023 April 17, 2023 3:42 PM April 17, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Raising Cane's River Center announced Monday they're taking submissions for a contest to name Baton Rouge's new hockey team.

Submissions will open Monday at www.raisingcanesrivercenter.com/brprohockey and will close by midnight April 30. There is no limit to the number of submissions per person, and all submissions will be considered by the team’s staff.

The official team name will be selected and announced in May, and the team will start playing in October as part of the Federal Prospect Hockey League.

"We are excited to bring hockey to Baton Rouge, and we believe that the community will
embrace our team with open arms," team owner Barry Soskin said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what our fans come up with, and we look forward to announcing our new team name in the coming weeks."

Trending News

Read the full announcement here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days