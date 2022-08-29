NAKAMOTO: Woman claims police chief asked for oral sex to get her boyfriend out of trouble

PLAQUEMINE- Police Chief Kenny Payne is under a criminal investigation tied to allegations he solicited a sexual favor in exchange for getting a woman's boyfriend out of trouble.

The woman, who did not want us to use her name, agreed to show her face because she wanted Payne to see how he's humiliated her. She said she was summoned by Payne to the Plaquemine Police Department to retrieve some of her belongings after her boyfriend was arrested. While inside an office, she alleges Payne crossed the line.

"He made me show him my phone when I first got in there to make sure my phone was off and nothing could be recorded because he said this could jeopardize not just his job but his whole life," she recalled.

That's when she said Payne took out a sticky note and asked her the unthinkable.

"He said, I know you are willing to do anything to get him out," she said. "He took a sticky note off the lady's desk. It was a big pack, and he wrote 'will you give me a B.J. to get him out of trouble?' He took it and did this and showed it to me."

She said Payne's demands did not end there.

"At the end of me trying to get up out of the room, I was up against the wall and he said I need to see your breasts," she said. "I said Mr. Kenny I can't do that. He said I need to see them now. We left out, but he wouldn't let me go out the front. He made me go out the side."

She said she wound up showing Payne her breasts and felt so ashamed, humiliated and disgusted, she went to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and filed a report against him. That report was ultimately turned over to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office this summer, which confirmed it had records but would not release them due to pending or anticipated criminal litigation.

"I left. He kept saying he had more stuff for me, please call him back, kept calling me and I blocked him on everything," she said.

Sources told WBRZ, despite the woman filing a report, confirming anyone's story isn't easy to do because Payne erased his cell phone.

"He told me before I left out of his office, 'if you say anything I'm not just going to lose my job but my family too,'" she recalled. "He should have thought about that before he did the things he did to me."

Following our story that aired last week, multiple other women reached out to the WBRZ Investigative Unit on condition of anonymity making similar allegations and alleging improper behavior by Payne. It's unclear if any of them reported their situations to law enforcement.

Payne told WBRZ last week that the allegations against him are false. He said he would fight them vigorously and promised the WBRZ Investigative Unit to sit down for an interview this week about this. Calls to Payne were not returned Monday.