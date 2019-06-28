NAKAMOTO: West Baton Rouge deputy quits amid investigation into alleged inmate relationship

PORT ALLEN- The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned a female deputy at the West Baton Rouge Work Release Facility quit during an investigation that opened Thursday into allegations she was having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate.



The Investigative Unit confirmed the deputy was identified as Brogan Benoit.



Sources tell WBRZ the inmate received letters and text messages from Benoit. But when the sheriff's office opened an investigation and went to question the employee, she abruptly quit. That ended the internal affairs investigation, but has not ended a criminal investigation.



WBRZ has learned the inmate was using a cell phone at a business where he was working. Benoit was communicating with the inmate through a cell phone he was not supposed to have, and the deputy never reported it to her supervisors.



Benoit could possibly face criminal charges for her involvement.



The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was very forthcoming with information on the phone but was limited in what they could say as this investigation continues. A spokesman said Benoit had been with the sheriff's office for six to seven months, adding that she violated policies and would have been terminated if she did not quit.



In December 2018, three deputies at the West Baton Rouge Parish Work Release Facility were arrested for participating in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. They were charged with malfeasance in office for their alleged crimes. A fourth was charged in a murder-for-hire plot at the jail.