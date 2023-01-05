NAKAMOTO: State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny over hit and run

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state trooper who garnered fame on Facebook and Tiktok under the name "Stalekracker" has lost his job amid an investigation into accusations that he fled the scene of a boating crash while off duty.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Justin Chiasson is terminated from Louisiana State Police effective Jan. 6. The agency told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that Chiasson was fired for violating LSP's code of conduct, including conduct unbecoming of an officer and making false statements.

WBRZ has covered Chiasson's situation extensively. The crash happened in July 2022 while Chiasson was a passenger in a boat operated by Bryan Nolan. Investigators said their boat hit another boat, and the two fled the scene. Neither of them called for help or reported the wreck after it happened.

Nolan was later arrested and charged with DWI and hit and run. Ten days later, he was arrested again and charged with negligent injuring, and two counts of careless operation of a watercraft.

Chiasson had been on leave since October prior to his firing this week.