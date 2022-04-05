81°
Mysterious devices in Livingston Parish were put there by law enforcement, sheriff says

20 hours 32 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, April 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Electronic devices being spotted around Livingston Parish were installed and operated by the sheriff's office. 

"We have a few devices in the parish. This is just a tool we have to help respond to areas," Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

The sheriff says the cameras are used to monitor traffic problems and criminal activity. 

"It's just that our parish is growing so fast. This is just another way we can be in more places than just having units," Sheriff Ard said. 

The sheriff did not share how many cameras his office has or where they are located, but WBRZ found one on Buddy Ellis Road near Juban Road and another on Magnolia Bridge Road at LA-1019. 

"If you are not up to no good or committing crimes, you have nothing to worry about. Again, it's just a tool we use to help fight crime and keep up with criminal activity."

The sheriff also says the cameras will be moved from time to time, whenever trouble spots are identified. 

