Murphy Law Firm to distribute 2,000 KN95 masks Friday
BATON ROUGE - Murphy Law Firm LLC will distribute 2,000 KN95 masks to people who need them this week.
The law firm says the masks are available to people who:
- Are 65 years and older
- Have asthma or chronic lung disease
- Have severe obesity
- Have Diabetes
- Have a serious heart condition
- Are immunocompromised
Eligible people can pickup masks from their office building starting Friday, April 17 at 7:30 a.m. They are located at 2354 South Acadian Thruway.
