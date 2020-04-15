67°
Murphy Law Firm to distribute 2,000 KN95 masks Friday

Wednesday, April 15 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Murphy Law Firm LLC will distribute 2,000 KN95 masks to people who need them this week.

The law firm says the masks are available to people who:

  • Are 65 years and older
  • Have asthma or chronic lung disease
  • Have severe obesity
  • Have Diabetes
  • Have a serious heart condition 
  • Are immunocompromised 

Eligible people can pickup masks from their office building starting Friday, April 17 at 7:30 a.m. They are located at 2354 South Acadian Thruway.

