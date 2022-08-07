76°
Murder suspect booked into jail after high-speed chase near Mid City Thursday

1 day 18 hours 3 minutes ago Friday, August 05 2022 Aug 5, 2022 August 05, 2022 8:15 AM August 05, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday.

Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is tied to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was booked on charges of second-degree murder, police said Friday.

Three people were taken to a hospital after the crash, one in critical condition. Police said the suspect was not seriously hurt.

