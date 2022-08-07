76°
Murder suspect booked into jail after high-speed chase near Mid City Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday.
Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is tied to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was booked on charges of second-degree murder, police said Friday.
Three people were taken to a hospital after the crash, one in critical condition. Police said the suspect was not seriously hurt.
