Multiple parishes institute curfews as several inches of snow falls across capital area

BATON ROUGE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across multiple parishes as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.

The following parishes put curfews in place:

- Pointe Coupee Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- Iberville Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- Livingston Parish: Dusk on Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

- Ascension Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- St. Mary Parish: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.