Multiple Gonzales spas targeted in prostitution bust, 6 women arrested

GONZALES - Police raided four massage parlors and arrested six women over the course of nearly two weeks in a recent prostitution bust.

The Gonzales Police Department said officers spent about five weeks investigating the businesses, starting back in early July. Through the probe, officers learned workers were conducting illegal activities at the following spas.

Happy Spa

2819 S Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales

Magical Message and Spa

602 S. Burnside Ave Gonzales

Oriental Relax Massage

2325 S. Burnside Ave Gonzales

Rose Message

2705 W La 30 Gonzales

Police first made two arrests a piece at Happy Spa and Magical Spa on July 26:

Ningye Huang, 62

1ct Prostitution by Massage, 1ct of practicing massage Therapy w/o state license

Yu Tan, 54

1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o state license

Yaping Zhao, 67

1ct of Prostitution by Massage, 1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license

Zou Weilan, 58

1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license

This past week, officers made two more arrests at Happy Spa and Oriental Relax Massage.

Wumei Qiu, 52

1ct Prostitution by massage, 1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license

Shuying Gao, 55

1ct of Prostitution by massage, 1ct resisting an arrest, 1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license.

The department said several other agencies also assisted: Gonzales Fire Department, La. State Fire Marshal, La. State Board of Massage Therapy, I.C.E., West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Correctional facility.