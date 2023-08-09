Latest Weather Blog
Multiple Gonzales spas targeted in prostitution bust, 6 women arrested
GONZALES - Police raided four massage parlors and arrested six women over the course of nearly two weeks in a recent prostitution bust.
The Gonzales Police Department said officers spent about five weeks investigating the businesses, starting back in early July. Through the probe, officers learned workers were conducting illegal activities at the following spas.
Happy Spa
2819 S Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales
Magical Message and Spa
602 S. Burnside Ave Gonzales
Oriental Relax Massage
2325 S. Burnside Ave Gonzales
Rose Message
2705 W La 30 Gonzales
Police first made two arrests a piece at Happy Spa and Magical Spa on July 26:
Ningye Huang, 62
1ct Prostitution by Massage, 1ct of practicing massage Therapy w/o state license
Yu Tan, 54
1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o state license
Yaping Zhao, 67
1ct of Prostitution by Massage, 1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license
Zou Weilan, 58
1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license
This past week, officers made two more arrests at Happy Spa and Oriental Relax Massage.
Wumei Qiu, 52
1ct Prostitution by massage, 1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license
Shuying Gao, 55
1ct of Prostitution by massage, 1ct resisting an arrest, 1ct of practicing massage therapy w/o license.
The department said several other agencies also assisted: Gonzales Fire Department, La. State Fire Marshal, La. State Board of Massage Therapy, I.C.E., West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Correctional facility.
