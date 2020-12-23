Several agencies collaborate to raise money for deputies impacted by Hurricane Laura

ASCENSION PARISH - Certain members of Ascension Parish's law enforcement are sporting a new look for a good cause.

In a Wednesday (Dec. 23) news release, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) announced that during the month of November Sheriff Bobby Webre allowed deputies to sport facial hair as a show of their support of the American Cancer Society.

APSO says other agencies were asked to participate and together raised over $30,000.

But when the end of November approached, the Sheriff realized deputies could do even more.

So, he decided to extend the no shave period for December, also reaching out to multiple agencies to donate the money to 32 deputies who had a total loss to their homes during Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles. A total of $16,000 was raised and each deputy received a check for $500 just in time before Christmas.

“Hurricanes are nothing new to any of us in south Louisiana, and we know all so well that during the aftermath of these natural disasters, communities come together to help each other. This joint effort of individuals raising funds on their own to help our brothers and sisters in need is something I am so very proud of,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.



APSO Public Information Officer, Allison B. Hudson, organized with St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thibodaux Police Department, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, and Gretna Police Department to help raise funds for these deputies.



Chief Bryan Zeringue of Thibodaux Police Department said, “In August when Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana, the men and women protecting Calcasieu Parish selflessly continued to serve and protect their community even though their homes, property and families were affected as well. When approached and explained of the cause for extending "No Shave November" into "Do It Again December", it instantly became a no-brainer for me. Anytime we are given an opportunity as law enforcement officers to assist our brothers and sisters during a time of need, we must act."



“I am sincerely thankful for all the agencies that participated and raised money to donate to our Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. Fellow law enforcement officers in our state always take care of one another when someone is in need and I am so proud to be a Sheriff in Louisiana. Our department appreciates all the support we have received since Hurricane Laura hit our community,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.