Multi-vehicle crash on I-12 claims two lives

COVINGTON - Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of a man and woman Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-12 east at LA 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.

According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Artur R. Akhmedov of Lakewood, Washington and 25-year-old Palina Kretava of Chesapeake, Virginia.

In an initial investigation Troopers determined that when Akhmedov was traveling east on I-12 in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner he began to slow down due to congestion in front of him.

A 2016 Kia Sorrento driven by 36-year-old Glauber G. DaSllva was also traveling behind Akhmedov at the time, and for reasons unknown collided into the rear of the Toyota 4Runner. The impact caused the 4Runner to rear-end a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer.

Akhmedov and Kretava, who was in the passenger seat were both unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Akhmedov was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, and Kretava was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but blood samples were taken from DaSllva and Akhmedov for testing.

DaSllva was cited for careless operation.

The investigation is ongoing and any further charges will be forwarded to the St. Tammany District Attorney’s office for review.