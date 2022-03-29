Latest Weather Blog
Mulkey's star recruit to play in McDonald's All-America game Tuesday
LSU women's basketball signee Flaujae Johnson will take the court on Tuesday night in the McDonald’s All-America game giving Tiger fans a glimpse of what may be coming next season.
Flaujae, a guard from Marietta, Georgia, will suit up for the the West squad in a game that will tip at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.
A key piece LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's first recruiting class, Flaujae is ranked at the No. 26 player and No. 6 guard in the country by ESPN Hoopgurlz.
Trending News
“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Coach Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Partial lane closures on US 190 as DOTD inspects old Mississippi River...
-
Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation
-
10 sites remain for new Mississippi River bridge; top three options to...
-
Two stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge; suspect booked for home...
-
Tax millage renewal for WBR schools fails by one vote
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate