Mulkey's star recruit to play in McDonald's All-America game Tuesday

LSU women's basketball signee Flaujae Johnson will take the court on Tuesday night in the McDonald’s All-America game giving Tiger fans a glimpse of what may be coming next season.

Flaujae, a guard from Marietta, Georgia, will suit up for the the West squad in a game that will tip at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

A key piece LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's first recruiting class, Flaujae is ranked at the No. 26 player and No. 6 guard in the country by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Coach Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”