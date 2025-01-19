Latest Weather Blog
Muggings at apartment complex near Southern leads to arrest, breaks in cases
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man they said is responsible for a series of violent robberies.
Ofari Berry was booked into jail Saturday on seven charges ranging from theft and armed robbery to resisting arrest. Berry was apprehended after an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Scenic Highway Saturday morning, police wrote in jail booking documents obtained by WBRZ.
Most recently, detectives said Berry and an accomplice robbed a security guard at The Palisades at Jaguar City. The guard said Berry and another person pointed a gun through her vehicle window and threatened her into giving up her cell phone. About 30 minutes later, another person said Berry tried to jump him but he was able to run away through the apartment complex.
Police reported Berry was wanted for a mugging at Southern's Reed Hall dormitory. Police suspect Berry and a group of people tricked a student into thinking he was getting a ride home but attacked him and stole his belongings.
