Mr Gatti's Pizza partnering with Walmarts in Louisiana, three other states

Photo: Mr Gatti's Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE - Mr Gatti's Pizza has partnered with Walmart to put 92 of the pizza chains in stores across Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

The CEO of Mr Gatti's, Jim Phillips, said this will be the largest expansion deal in the company's 55-year history.

"We’ve been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities, bolstering our legacy for long-term success, one slice at a time. We are proud to recognize that Mr Gatti’s and Walmart share the same customers, so we believe this is a winning combination to better serve our communities," Phillips said in a statement.

The partnership will start with 12 pizza shops opening in Walmarts in north Texas and Southern Oklahoma. It is not clear which Louisiana stores will be adding Mr Gatti's.