79°
Latest Weather Blog
MOVEBR's Perkins Road Overpass Project breaks ground on Monday
BATON ROUGE — The Perkins Road Overpass Project broke ground on Monday with crews working to improve the safety, access and neighborhood connectivity along the corridor.
The project, part of MOVEBR, will create upgrades for the roadway, including a multi-use trail, signage, parking, railroad crossing enhancements, lighting, bike racks, landscaping and drainage work.
Trending News
The main goal of the project is to provide safe connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians from residential communities on the north side of the Perkins railroad overpass to the Merchant District.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks
-
Gonzales family loses everything in house fire Sunday, asking community for help
-
Dietitian warns about dangers of eating too many hot dogs
-
New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano,'...
-
McConnell says a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking weeks of silence...