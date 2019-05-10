Motorists sick of nasty potholes on busy Livingston Parish road

WALKER - Motorists who travel along Buddy Ellis Road south of I-12 between Walker and Juban Road are frustrated over the commute laden with potholes.

"They had a patch a few months ago that they had to fill in because it would almost cause cars' wheels to blow out. And it almost bust my tire out myself," said Austin Price, who lives along the road.

The roadway is also missing markings and people are fed up. It's a route some people just flat out avoid.

"It gets very nervous at times," said Valerie Revee, one resident who lives by. "A little bit further down the road, potholes. You can't really get on the side that much because it's so bad."

The potholes are not the only problem.

"At night, you really can't see where you are on the road," Revees said.

Some of the roads are so narrow, it almost looks like its a one-way street.

“You have to hug the shoulder a little bit, it's not too big,” Price added.

And if drivers can avoid the potholes and squeeze past other cars, they also have to deal with overgrown shoulders blocking the line of sight for turning cars.

“You change your life every time if you are taking a right you are ok if you are taking a left you are changing your life," said

All of these frustrations may be eased. A widening and road pavement project will start sometime after bids go out in July. The parish's department of works hopes that project wraps up between Thanksgiving and Christmas.