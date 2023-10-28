76°
Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ROBERT - A man was killed Saturday morning when he ran his motorcycle into a car along I-12, authorities said. 

According to State Police, 25-year-old Jesse Hester of Hammond was riding his motorcycle in the wrong lane on I-12 around 3 a.m. in Tangipahoa Parish and hit a car head-on. 

Hester died at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt. 

Crash investigators do not know why Hester was driving on the wrong side of the road, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. 

