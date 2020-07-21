84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Tuesday, July 21 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - A Kentwood man was killed in a Tangipahoa Parish crash on Monday night, police said.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police released a statement regarding the tragic crash, stating that a motorcyclist by the name of Christopher J. Acosta lost his life during the incident.

Police say Acosta was traveling northbound via LA 1054 while on a Harley Davidson. But as the roadway curved to the right, his motorcycle continued straight and went off-road where it hit a drainage culvert.

Acosta was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was wearing an approved DOT helmet, and impairment is not suspected.

In harmony with routine procedure during such an investigation, a sample of Acosta's blood was collected for scientific analysis.

Acosta was only 34 years old.

