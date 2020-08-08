Motorcyclist Killed in Ascension Parish Crash

GONZALES - Shortly after 4:30 on August 8th, State Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 74 at Chester Diez Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jarrod Miller of Gonzales.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 74, as Miller was going northbound. For reasons still under investigation, the Tahoe failed to yield, striking the motorcycle.

Miller was wearing a DOT approved helmet, but sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained and only had minor injuries.