Motorcycle crash on Airline Highway leaves one in critical condition
ASCENSION PARISH - A motorcycle crash on Airline Highway at Highway 74 around 2 p.m. Friday resulted in the cyclist being taken to the hospital in critical condition and the road's temporary closure in both directions.
Highway footage showed police presence, a white truck on the border getting towed, and the debris of a green motorcycle being cleared before the road opened.
