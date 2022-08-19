Latest Weather Blog
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend.
The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Carter's children's clothing store on Siegen Lane.
Crews responding to the scene found a rack of clothing just outside the store had been set on fire. A customer helped firefighters move the rack before the flames could spread inside.
Carter's employees later told fire investigators that a woman and her two children were responsible for the blaze, with the kids allegedly setting fire to the rack before their mother started shoving clothes into her purse. The trio allegedly left in a white sedan without paying for the stolen goods.
Based on store surveillance footage, fire investigators described the children as two boys under the age of 10 who look like they could be twins.
The fire district released surveillance images of the woman and her vehicle. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should contact the St. George Fire Protection Bureau at (225) 251-4892.
