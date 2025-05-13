Mother-son duo accused of running dog fight training operation on Folsom property arrested

FOLSOM - Deputies arrested a man and his mother after they found a dog fight training operation on their property.

St. Tammany Parish deputies said a concerned neighbor called law enforcement about potential animal abuse happening on a property on South Hay Hollow Road in Folsom.

When deputies searched the property, they found 28 dogs that appeared severely malnourished. They also found training equipment and medication commonly associated with dogfighting.

Austin and Natia Alexander, 23 and 45, were each arrested for 28 counts of dogfighting.

“Dogfighting and training dogs to fight is illegal and is a horrific and egregious act of animal cruelty,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “It will not be tolerated in our parish and if you are caught fighting dogs or training dogs to fight you will be arrested.”