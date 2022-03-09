Mother feels closure as Highway 42 project is complete

PRAIRIEVILLE- After five years and about $28 million, one mother who lost her daughter in a crash along Highway 42 feels a sense of comfort.

Her daughter Mandy, her nephew Brett and their friend Brett lost their lives in a crash back in 1994 along the highway.

"Our children's deaths, Mandy, Brett, and Brett were not in vain. Their deaths will help save lives," Templet said Wednesday.

At the urging of Templet and others, Highway 42 was widened to four lanes to make the road safer for drivers.

There is also a sidewalk. With the project done, Templet feels something she hasn't felt in a long time.

"It was a day today where I really was smiling. My heart was smiling, my heart was smiling. I haven't smiled or felt this way since August 20, 1994," Templet said.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says everyone in the parish will see the benefits of this project.

"To see it actually where our residents can finally use it the safety that's involved in the design as well as just the overall moving of traffic it's just a big thing for Ascension Parish today," Cointment said.

Templet still mourns the loss of her daughter and wore a pin today with a picture of her as a way to remember her.

She will also keep the ribbons she cut today and put a piece on the grave of Mandy, Brett, and Brett.