Mother arrested after children severely burned

Photo: BRPD

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested following an incident that left her children with severe burns on Thursday.

According to police, two juveniles aged 7 and 9 years old were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns to the face, arms and neck. In an interview, the children stated they were playing around a fire when a can exploded on them.

The mother of the juveniles, Judit De Leon of Baton Rouge, gave a conflicting statement and officers say she failed to provide proper medical care for the children.

De Leon was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of 2nd degree cruelty to juveniles.