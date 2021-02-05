46°
Latest Weather Blog
Mother arrested after children severely burned
BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested following an incident that left her children with severe burns on Thursday.
According to police, two juveniles aged 7 and 9 years old were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns to the face, arms and neck. In an interview, the children stated they were playing around a fire when a can exploded on them.
The mother of the juveniles, Judit De Leon of Baton Rouge, gave a conflicting statement and officers say she failed to provide proper medical care for the children.
De Leon was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of 2nd degree cruelty to juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras 2021: Mid City Gras to hold reverse parade Sunday
-
New Roads to hold alternative Mardi Gras celebration Saturday
-
Gov. Edwards announces more Louisianians are now eligible for COVID vaccines
-
New Orleans Mayor to announce new Mardi Gras COVID restrictions Friday at...
-
EBR releases details on expanded COVID testing for African American citizens
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships