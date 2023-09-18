93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mother and children killed in St. John house fire; deputies investigating what caused it

56 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MT. AIRY - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that killed a woman and her two children last week. 

All three were found dead Sept. 13 inside the home on Marigold Street in St. John the Baptist Parish. The residence was located above a garage, and the adjacent home was unaffected.

Inside, firefighters found the 38-year-old dead woman near the bathroom. One child, a 7-year-old girl, was found dead in a bedroom, and a 2-year-old boy was found near the exit door at the top of the stairwell, just feet from his mother.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release Monday that deputies have not ruled out the possibility that the fire was sparked by an electrical malfunction and specifically noted wiring around the stove. They added that there were no working fire alarms in the home at the time of the fire. 

Though investigators are attributing their deaths to the fire, the coroner's office has not publicly released a cause of death for any of the victims. 

