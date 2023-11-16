Most buses for Albany middle, high school won't run Friday

ALBANY - More than two thirds of the schools buses that serve middle and high school in Albany won't run Friday, potentially leaving parents and students in a bind.

On Wednesday, school leaders posted a bus schedule on Facebook announcing seven buses would not be running Friday. By Thursday afternoon, it had ballooned to 13 of 19 buses offline for the day.

"I just want to know what is going on, I don't know if it's a shortage, or what is going on. It's hard because parents have to make arrangements," said Alisha Staggs, a manager at Gordo's Mexican Cuisine.

School administrators said the district doesn't have enough substitute drivers. Many were already scheduled to be off ahead of the holiday week. Others are sick or have emergencies. Officials said taking drivers from other parish routes would not be efficient since they do not know the details of the Albany routes.

Albany High School said classes will continue on Friday even with the bus service in some areas canceled. Attendance will be taken.

All three schools—elementary, middle and high—are on one campus.

Albany Middle School released a statement on Thursday evening:

Please remember the AMS morning carpool line begins at 6:50 a.m. If at any point the line backs up to Florida Blvd (Hwy 190) please remember that Albany First Baptist Church on Florida Blvd is graciously allowing our carpool line to use their parking lot to until Reeves Street is flowing. Chief Wild and the Albany PD will be assisting to flag our carpool extension from AFBC parking lot into the carpool line toward Reeves Street as needed. Please remember the AMS afternoon carpool line can begin lining up at 2:10 p.m. In the afternoon AFBC parking lot may also be used as overflow parking if the line backs up onto Florida Blvd. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work together to make the carpool line at AMS as safe and efficient as possible. Thanks to all our parents, the community and our Albany PD for always doing their part for the best interests of our children!

Like many school districts, Livingston Parish says they are in need of more bus drivers. The parish's next driver training class is being held Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.