Most area schools are closed Tuesday due to weather threat

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of a severe weather threat, education officials across the region closed schools for Tuesday.

The WBRZ News 2 Weather Team is reporting a "moderate risk" of severe weather has been issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. This includes the possibility for widespread damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes.

School closures as of 9:15 p.m. Monday:

K-12 schools

Amite Christian – Livingston Parish

Ascension Parish School System

Assumption Schools

Baker Schools

Baton Rouge Bridge Academy

Baton Rouge International School

Baton Rouge University Prep Elementary

Bethany Christian School

Celerity Charter School(s)- all locations

Central Private School

Central Schools

Country Day School – all locations

Diocese of Baton Rouge (based on local parish/district closures)

Democracy Prep Baton Rouge

Dunham School

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Episcopal

E. Feliciana Parish Schools

Friendship Capitol High School

Geo Prep Academy

Greater Mount Olive Christian Academy

Hosanna Christian Academy

Iberville Parish Schools

Impact Charter – Baker

La Printaniere Montessori School

Livingston Parish Schools

Louisiana Key Academy

Louisiana School for the Deaf – non-resident students

Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired – non-resident students

LSU Lab School

Martin Luther King Christian Academy

Parkview Baptist School

Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

Riverdale Academy

Southern Lab School

St. Helena Parish Schools

St. Joseph's Academy

St. Paul Adult Learning Center

Tangipahoa Parish Schools

Trinity Christian School

University High School

W. Feliciana Parish Schools

West Baton Rouge

Wilkinson County Public Schools, Mississippi

Zachary Christian Academy

Zachary Community Schools

Preschools

Animal Crackers Learning Center

Aim Kiz Prairieville

Alfred G. Rayner Learning Center

Alpha & Omega Christian Academy

Alphabet Soup Day Care – Prairieville

A Lil Ones – EBR, Livingston

All God's Children – Denham Springs

Bright Beginnings – East Baton Rouge

Broadmoor Baptist Church Early Learning Center

Child Developmetn Cooperative

Children's Edition - Livingston Parish

Color Wheel Learning Center – EBR, Prairieville

Corban Early Learning Center

Denham Springs Christian Academy - both locations

EBR Head Start

Educare 1 & 2

K and K Christian Academy

Kidz Karousel

Little Lane – EBR

Mother's Day Out

Polka Dots & Bowties Learning Center in Prairieville

Rocking Horse Early Learning Center

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School

The Rock Daycare

Young Years Child Development Center

Higher education/vo-tech/training

BRCC - closed beginning 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Camelot College

Denham Springs Beauty College

LSU - closed beginning NOON Tuesday

North Shore Technical Community College (all campuses)

Our Lady of the Lake College - closed beginning at NOON Tuesday

River Parishes Community College

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southern University - closed beginning NOON Tuesday