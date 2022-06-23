Latest Weather Blog
Most area schools are closed Tuesday due to weather threat
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of a severe weather threat, education officials across the region closed schools for Tuesday.
The WBRZ News 2 Weather Team is reporting a "moderate risk" of severe weather has been issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. This includes the possibility for widespread damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes.
School closures as of 9:15 p.m. Monday:
K-12 schools
Amite Christian – Livingston Parish
Ascension Parish School System
Assumption Schools
Baker Schools
Baton Rouge Bridge Academy
Baton Rouge International School
Baton Rouge University Prep Elementary
Bethany Christian School
Celerity Charter School(s)- all locations
Central Private School
Central Schools
Country Day School – all locations
Diocese of Baton Rouge (based on local parish/district closures)
Democracy Prep Baton Rouge
Dunham School
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
Episcopal
E. Feliciana Parish Schools
Friendship Capitol High School
Geo Prep Academy
Greater Mount Olive Christian Academy
Hosanna Christian Academy
Iberville Parish Schools
Impact Charter – Baker
La Printaniere Montessori School
Livingston Parish Schools
Louisiana Key Academy
Louisiana School for the Deaf – non-resident students
Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired – non-resident students
LSU Lab School
Martin Luther King Christian Academy
Parkview Baptist School
Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
Riverdale Academy
Southern Lab School
St. Helena Parish Schools
St. Joseph's Academy
St. Paul Adult Learning Center
Tangipahoa Parish Schools
Trinity Christian School
University High School
W. Feliciana Parish Schools
West Baton Rouge
Wilkinson County Public Schools, Mississippi
Zachary Christian Academy
Zachary Community Schools
Preschools
Animal Crackers Learning Center
Aim Kiz Prairieville
Alfred G. Rayner Learning Center
Alpha & Omega Christian Academy
Alphabet Soup Day Care – Prairieville
A Lil Ones – EBR, Livingston
All God's Children – Denham Springs
Bright Beginnings – East Baton Rouge
Broadmoor Baptist Church Early Learning Center
Child Developmetn Cooperative
Children's Edition - Livingston Parish
Color Wheel Learning Center – EBR, Prairieville
Corban Early Learning Center
Denham Springs Christian Academy - both locations
EBR Head Start
Educare 1 & 2
K and K Christian Academy
Kidz Karousel
Little Lane – EBR
Mother's Day Out
Polka Dots & Bowties Learning Center in Prairieville
Rocking Horse Early Learning Center
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School
The Rock Daycare
Young Years Child Development Center
Higher education/vo-tech/training
BRCC - closed beginning 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Camelot College
Denham Springs Beauty College
LSU - closed beginning NOON Tuesday
North Shore Technical Community College (all campuses)
Our Lady of the Lake College - closed beginning at NOON Tuesday
River Parishes Community College
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southern University - closed beginning NOON Tuesday
