Morganza residents picking up pieces after tornado tears through community

MORGANZA - Limbs are broken and trees are toppled in Pointe Coupee Parish after severe weather passed through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Southeast Morganza at around 8 a.m. and cleared a 3.26 mile path with winds up to 100mph.

The next day, many residents are still without power and struggling to pick up the pieces.

At one home, three cars were damaged by debris. Another home had a close call with multiple downed trees.

"Two trees fell, they both missed me and my neighbors house in both directions," said George Molex III, a resident.

Molex believes it was a miracle that stopped the trees from hitting his and his neighbors' homes. Others, like Catherine Lambert, weren't as lucky.

"The kids [were] crying, they cry like, 'Mom we hear the train, what is this?' I said, 'No that's not a train, this is a tornado,'" Lambert said.

Lambert was at home with her three small children when the tornado grazed her house. A large tree fell onto the house's carport, but no one was injured.

"You could hear things flying apart. [I] looked out, but you couldn't see anything the winds were so high," Jody Ruffin, a resident, said.

Ruffin's 1970s-era Corvette was damaged when his carport collapsed as a result of the strong winds. His neighbor's truck and SUV are also extremely damaged from fallen trees.

A report from the National Weather Service said no one was injured from the tornado. Schools in Pointe Coupee Parish will be back open Friday.