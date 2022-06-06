Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City man re-booked for possession of child and animal pornography after seizure of hard drives
MORGAN CITY - A man was re-arrested Monday at the conclusion of a nearly two-weeks-long investigation into his alleged possession of child pornography.
The Morgan City Police Department said 66-year-old Keith Taylor of Morgan City was arrested May 24 for one count of pornography involving juveniles.
Officers seized Taylor's hard drives and found an additional 107 files of pornography involving juveniles, nearly half of them containing children younger than 13. Officers said there were an additional 23 files that contained pornography involving animals.
Taylor was booked with an additional 52 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 55 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 23 counts of pornography involving bestiality.
