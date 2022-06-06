89°
Morgan City man re-booked for possession of child and animal pornography after seizure of hard drives

48 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 5:09 PM June 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MORGAN CITY - A man was re-arrested Monday at the conclusion of a nearly two-weeks-long investigation into his alleged possession of child pornography. 

The Morgan City Police Department said 66-year-old Keith Taylor of Morgan City was arrested May 24 for one count of pornography involving juveniles. 

Officers seized Taylor's hard drives and found an additional 107 files of pornography involving juveniles, nearly half of them containing children younger than 13. Officers said there were an additional 23 files that contained pornography involving animals. 

Taylor was booked with an additional 52 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 55 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 23 counts of pornography involving bestiality. 

