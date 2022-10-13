82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than 200 helped community as part of annual 'Neighbors Day'

Thursday, October 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees gave their time this week helping local charities. 

The company said more than 200 employees took part in "Neighbors Day" on Monday. Those employees spent roughly 1,000 total hours on their holiday helping charitable organizations throughout the Baton Rouge area. 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome helped kick the event off at the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center, presenting Neighbors CEO Steve Webb with a mayoral decree and certificate recognizing Neighbors Day.

The tradition began after the 2016 flood, when employees went out into the community giving aid, and it's continued on ever since. 

Partners for this year's Neighbors Day include...

- The ARC Baton Rouge

- BR STEM

- Brave Heart, Children in Need

- Companion Animal Alliance

- Denham Springs Animal Shelter

- The Fellowship Center

- Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge

- The Family Village

- Kids’ Orchestra

- Mighty Moms

- St. Vincent DePaul

- Volunteers of America

