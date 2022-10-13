Latest Weather Blog
More than 200 helped community as part of annual 'Neighbors Day'
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees gave their time this week helping local charities.
The company said more than 200 employees took part in "Neighbors Day" on Monday. Those employees spent roughly 1,000 total hours on their holiday helping charitable organizations throughout the Baton Rouge area.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome helped kick the event off at the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center, presenting Neighbors CEO Steve Webb with a mayoral decree and certificate recognizing Neighbors Day.
The tradition began after the 2016 flood, when employees went out into the community giving aid, and it's continued on ever since.
Partners for this year's Neighbors Day include...
- The ARC Baton Rouge
- BR STEM
Trending News
- Brave Heart, Children in Need
- Companion Animal Alliance
- Denham Springs Animal Shelter
- The Fellowship Center
- Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge
- The Family Village
- Kids’ Orchestra
- Mighty Moms
- St. Vincent DePaul
- Volunteers of America
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10; major delays heading...
-
Woodlawn High teacher faces termination after allegations of sexual abuse surface at...
-
Metro Council introduces Stormwater Utility Fee; scheduling six public hearings before vote
-
Rats destroyed belongs in storage unit, owner says he's not responsible
-
VIDEO: Man arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Zae Teasett
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...