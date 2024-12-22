59°
More than 2 million cans of Jarritos coconut water recalled

3 hours 10 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, December 22 2024 Dec 22, 2024 December 22, 2024 11:18 AM December 22, 2024 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: Evie Richard
(Source: CNN Newsource, Walmart)

BATON ROUGE — Millions of cans of coconut water are being pulled from shelves across the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration has an ongoing recall for 12-can cartons of Jarritos coconut water.

Authorities say the hermetic seal on the cans could become compromised, which could affect the product, possibly with harmful bacteria.

The recall is currently in place across 29 states, including Louisiana.

It includes nearly 170-thousand cases, for a total of more than 2 million cans.

