More than 100 employees to be laid off in St. Gabriel facility
ST. GABRIEL — A company that contracts with a plant in St. Gabriel is preparing to lay off over 100 contract employees, The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced.
Records show Brown Eagle Contractors administered warn notices in mid-November that 122 employees would be laid off in early 2025.
The company said these layoffs will happen on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
