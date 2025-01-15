Months-long LSP investigation into drugs, illegal activity at EHCC results in one arrest for gambling

Four months after Governor Jeff Landry requested State Police launch an investigation into Elayn Hunt Correctional, it appears it quietly concluded with a single arrest.

Following a WBRZ Investigative Unit report with an anonymous Department of Corrections employee who complained about the drug proliferation within the facility, Landry met with State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges.

"I had a number of conversations with Colonel Hodges and I have instructed them to begin an investigation into the allegations that appeared in the WBRZ report and other reports that came from that particular story," Landry said.

Since then, WBRZ has aired a number of reports detailing further issues within D.O.C. While trying to get an update on the status of the investigation State Police told WBRZ it was "closed pending any further investigative leads."

A spokesperson added the culmination of the investigation was the Dec. 20 arrest of 48-year-old inmate Broderick Scott for running an illegal gambling operation.

The Investigative Unit asked the governor's office whether he felt the investigation properly addressed his initial concerns about drugs inside the prison. He was not in town, but his office sent the following statement:

I applaud LSP for their investigation. Through their work they uncovered a large-scale illegal gambling operation. Illegal activity within our correctional facilities will not be tolerated, and I appreciate LSP's hard work and the inter agency cooperation that has existed throughout this investigation.

Over the course of the investigation and our reporting, several high ranking D.O.C. officials were suspended, including Assistant Warden Craig White, who was put on administrative leave for reasons D.O.C. would not disclose.

Hunt's Head Warden Donnie Bordelon was suspended and relieved of his duties following an incident in which an inmate was severely beaten.

As of January, both White and Bordelon have gone back to work within the prison system.