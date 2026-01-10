64°
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issues warning due to high water on Hood Road
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued an alert warning drivers to avoid Hood Road due to high water levels.
According to deputies, there is high water at both bridges on the road.
Drivers attempting to avoid the interstate due to the closure near Walker may find their GPS attempting to take them down the road. The public should use caution while traveling through the area.
