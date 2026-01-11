62°
17-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting on Wood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Wood Street that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured.
According to the department, police arrived around 5 p.m. to find E'myeri Walker, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers said that Walker and another individual were sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home when the shooting occurred.
Walker was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact BRPD at (225)-389-4869.
