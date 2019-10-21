Monterrey area home damaged in fire

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, a home in the Monterrey area caught fire and was left with over $65,000 in damage.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call regarding a house fire on East Pomona Drive.

Upon arriving, they rushed into action to put out flames coming from the rear of the home.

After nearly 30 minutes, firefighters were able to put out the fire but the house was left with heavy smoke damage.

Though no injuries were reported, one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.