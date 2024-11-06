Monday's Health Report: How certain treatments can reverse stroke symptoms

BATON ROUGE — Each year, an estimated 15 million people around the world have strokes, one-third result in death, making immediate treatment crucial.

When the symptoms of stroke present, calling 911 and seeking care immediately is the most crucial step to prevent disability or death.

"We have excellent treatments to reverse stroke symptoms, but these treatments are incredibly time-dependent," Dr. Stephen English, a neurologist, said.

For an ischemic stroke, which occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked, there are two main treatment options to restore blood flow.

"The first treatment that we can potentially offer is a medication that helps to dissolve blood clots," Dr. English said.

"The second stroke treatment is a treatment where they can intervene by placing a catheter, a small little tube in your blood vessels, and they can navigate that catheter all the way up to that clot in your brain using an X-ray. And they can administer a device or suction to help remove that blood clot," he said.

Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures.

"We lower blood pressure to help prevent the growth of the bleeding; we reverse any things that can contribute to further bleeding," he said.

Surgery may be needed to repair the rupture, remove blood in the brain and prevent swelling.