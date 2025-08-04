Monday's Health Report: A backpack that's too heavy, worn improperly can affect a student's health

BATON ROUGE — Kids need backpacks for their school supplies but there can be pain and discomfort if they are not worn properly.

First, there are binders, notebooks, paper, pencils and all the things students stuff into their backpacks can make the school day feel a little heavy.

"Backpacks, as long as they're used properly, they should never cause any sort of pain or discomfort,” Dr. Caroline Weingart from Nationwide Children's Hospital said.

Weingart says that when backpacks aren't properly used, they can lead to neck, shoulder or back pain.

The first way to prevent it is by choosing the right backpack. She says it should have two wide, padded shoulder straps and a padded back. A waist or chest strap can also help with heavy loads.

Next: Pack it properly.

"The heaviest items should be in the backpack, you know, packed closest to the back, and then the lighter items towards the outside of the back, that helps the weight to be distributed in a way that it's easiest for the child to carry,” Weingart said.

Weingart says the backpack should never be heavier than 15% of the child's body weight. So, for example, a 100-pound child shouldn't be carrying a bag that weighs more than 15 pounds.

And finally, focus on how your child is carrying their backpack.

"Make sure that they're using both straps and not just one,” she said.