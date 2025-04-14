Monday PM Forecast weak front to stall warming trend

Overall, the forecast is looking favorable for springtime activities. However, a weak cold front will move through on Tuesday providing few weather changes during the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Most of the night will be clear and quiet with low temperatures sliding into the low 60s with a light southwest wind. A cold front will move into the region on Tuesday morning and reach the coast by night. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Tuesday, and while there could be a sprinkle or two, most areas won’t see measurable rain. The bigger story is the cooler, drier air that’ll follow behind the front. That’s the same kind of air we’ve been enjoying lately—refreshing, low humidity, and very comfortable.

Up Next: Temperatures will take a little dip, especially Wednesday morning, with lows in the low 50s. The sunshine will return in full force by Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday continues the warm-up with highs climbing to the mid 80s, still under mostly sunny skies.

Easter Weekend: Highs on Friday will jump up to the upper 80s, and you’ll start to feel a bit more warmth and humidity creeping back in. The weekend looks warm too, with highs in the upper 80s both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Rain chances stay very low through Saturday—just a 10% chance, which really just means maybe a quick pop-up shower at most. By Sunday, we could see those chances tick up slightly (20%) as a new cold front moves into Texas and helps stir up some moisture. Right now, it doesn’t look like a washout by any means, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Better chances for rain begin to develop next week.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing until further notice. A RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect late Monday for the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57 feet on April 19. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will crest by April 23, then fall below flood stage by May 3.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin early Wednesday, cresting just above major flood stage on April 23 with a height of 40.6 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 2. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 25. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by Sunday morning. Moderate flooding over 7 feet is forecast by April 25. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

– Josh

