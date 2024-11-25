Monday PM Forecast: Temperature roller coaster concludes with big Thanksgiving front

A series of frontal passages will result in a temperature rollercoaster this week. The "ride" will conclude with a big drop in temperatures associated with a major cold front on Thanksgiving.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After experiencing record warmth on Monday afternoon, the next cold front is well on its way. Clouds will increase on Monday evening as it approaches, with mostly cloudy skies likely overnight. Isolated showers will be possible as the front swipes through. Many of the showers will occur while most are sleeping. Accumulations will be minimal, and not everyone will pick up measurable rain. Expect a morning low near 59° in Baton Rouge. Cooler air will be left behind into Tuesday. Look for a high in the upper-60s to low-70s across the Capital Region. Despite a few morning clouds, the sun will eventually poke out. Tuesday afternoon appears mostly sunny.

Up Next: Monday night's front will stall offshore on Tuesday, then surge northward through the area on Wednesday as a warm front. This will result in a one-day temperature spike where highs could challenge 80° for a second time this week. Clouds will also be on the increase, but rain chances appear slim. Even so, a stray shower isn't out of the question on Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving, the Capital Area will be bracing for yet another cold front passage. Timing is very tricky with this system as there's still a fair amount of disagreement surrounding how fast it will be moving. Isolated showers and thunderstorms become possible as early as Thursday morning, but are still questions as to whether rain will linger into the afternoon. A faster-moving system would result in a drier second half to Turkey Day. That scenario would also result in an earlier arrival of cooler air. No matter what, Thanksgiving will be a transition day to a much chillier pattern. Stick with the Storm Station in the coming days as the timing becomes clearer. Into the weekend, layers will be needed. Expect daytime highs in the 50s and 60s, and morning lows closer to frost and perhaps freeze territory.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.