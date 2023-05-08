Monday PM Forecast: steamy with scattered showers and storms

The week ahead will feature very summer-like weather. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be dictated first by heat and humidity, and second by subtle disturbances in the atmosphere that move over the local area.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few showers and thunderstorms may longer through 10pm before things trend quieter later tonight into the morning. It will remain muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s. On Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds early will allow high temperatures until the upper 80s. From late morning through afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to breakout, especially as a weak ripple in the steering winds aloft aggravates the atmosphere.

Up Next: Wednesday through Friday, the upper level steering winds will be a little less active over the local area. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will solely rely on daytime warming for development, making them a bit easier to time. Any given day, activity will flare up across 30-50% of the forecast area. Storms could produce downpours, frequent lighting and gusty wind. Temperatures will be a bit above average with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.