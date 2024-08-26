Monday PM Forecast: search for showers may be rewarded by midweek

This new week will bring a pattern pretty typical of late August. You can expect heat and humidity, though not quite to alert levels. You can also expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms with a possible uptick in action around Wednesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight temperatures have stabilized toward average and you will notice that with lows staying in the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly clear. On Tuesday, morning sunshine will drive high temperatures into the mid 90s. The afternoon may feature isolated showers and thunderstorms, but these would pop well after highs have been achieved.

Up Next: A pattern change is in store for the middle of the workweek. A deep feed of moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico will interact with some instability in the atmosphere right over the central Gulf Coast. These factors will allow showers and thunderstorms to more easily develop as some early sunshine and heating pushes temperatures into the low 90s. Especially Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 40-60% rain coverage in the forecast area is expected. These thunderstorms do not look particularly threatening. In fact, the rain would be beneficial as most areas have received under an inch over the past few weeks.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

