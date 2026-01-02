Friday AM Forecast: Lots of weather changes to end week, slight cooldown follows

Rain chances, temperatures, humidity, and wind speeds will all be on the rise today. A cold front will eventually pass Saturday, leading to a slight cooldown to end the weekend.

Today & Tonight: As a warm front passes through this morning, expect temperatures, humidity, and wind speeds to rise. Highs will reach into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be SSW at 10-20 mph, with gust 25-30 mph. Keep this in mind if you plan on taking down Christmas decorations. Some isolated showers will be possible, with the main timeframe between 8am-2pm. Most of these will be pretty light, so don't expect much to accumulate. Overnight, clouds will stick around as a cold front approaches. This front will pass in the morning hours, leading to a final stripping of some showers.

Up Next: After the front passage, winds will flip out of the north, leading to drier and slightly cooler air moving in. Any remaining showers will be winding down by the early afternoon, giving way to increasing sunshine. Even after the front passes, temperatures won’t cool off right away, with daytime readings still reaching the mid-70s. What you will notice is the change in humidity as the sticky feel fades through the afternoon. By the evening, the air will feel noticeably more comfortable. Sunday shapes up as the best day of the weekend to be outside, featuring plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

As we move into the first half of next week, quiet weather stays in control. Expect mostly sunny skies day after day, with dry conditions and afternoon temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s.

