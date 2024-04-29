Monday PM Forecast: most active day behind, but showers possible through workweek

After a rough and wet start to the workweek, a lull is expected over the next 24 hours. However, showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will break apart overnight. The clearing will allow our air to mix out into the atmosphere and low temperatures to dip into the mid 60s. With the cooling and leftover moisture from Monday’s rain, some fog could develop around daybreak. Be alert to any reduced visibility for the morning commute. Tuesday will take on a much quieter tone. After any fog and low clouds diminish, mostly sunny skies will ramp high temperatures into the upper 80s. It will still feel humid. A stray shower is not out of the question.

Up Next: The first days of May will play out much like you would expect on central Gulf Coast. The weather will be warm and humid with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Of course, some days will be busier than others. Wednesday will offer up isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Thursday should have a comparative lull. Friday may shake out the best chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, only held lower in spots where afternoon showers stop warming. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The forecast is looking fairly benign into the weekend.

